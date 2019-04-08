2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from top computer simulation that called four majors

In the illustrious 82-year history of the Masters, only 52 golfers have ever put on the green jacket. It's a group that includes legends like Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, and Arnold Palmer, not to mention Tiger Woods, who's won at Augusta four times. The top two favorites in the latest 2019 Masters odds will hope to become the 53rd champion, with Rory McIlroy listed at 7-1 and Dustin Johnson going off at 10-1. Neither has conquered Augusta National Golf Club yet, and in order to do so, they'll have to beat an elite 2019 Masters field that's loaded with talented first-timers and 20 past champions including Woods (14-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1), Bubba Watson (25-1), Phil Mickelson (40-1), Patrick Reed (60-1) and Sergio Garcia (60-1). The Masters 2019 begins on Thursday and will culminate with the next champion slipping on the green jacket on Sunday. Before you make any PGA predictions for golf's first major of the year, see the 2019 Masters picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Hideki Matsuyama, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 27-year old is off to a strong start on the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule. His average is under 70 strokes per round this season and he already notched top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open (third), Genesis Open (ninth) and Players Championship (eighth). He's made the cut in every event he's played this season and has an Official World Golf Ranking of 26.

Matsuyama has also played well in majors historically, with at least one top-10 finish in all four of them in his career. He took fifth at Augusta in 2015 and hasn't finished outside the top 20 at the Masters since 2014. History says he has a strong shot to be in contention this week, and he'll be buoyed by his driving distance of 307.8 yards, which ranks 16th on tour. Don't be fooled by his long odds, as Matsuyama has all the skills needed to move up the 2019 Masters leaderboard quickly.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1