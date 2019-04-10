2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from top simulation that nailed four majors

For players like Tiger Woods (14-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1), Bubba Watson (25-1), Sergio Garcia (60-1) and defending champion Patrick Reed (60-1), the 2019 Masters is about adding another green jacket to their collection. For Woods, a fifth win at Augusta would mean breaking a tie with Arnold Palmer for the second-most number of Masters victories behind Jack Nicklaus, who has six. But for Rory McIlroy (7-1) and Dustin Johnson (10-1), the favorites in the current 2019 Masters odds, the annual gathering is all about recording a career-defining win at Augusta that has eluded them so far. In McIlroy's case, a win would also complete his career grand slam, as he'd become just the sixth player to win all four of golf's majors. The first 2019 Masters tee times are on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, when golfers like Texas Open winner Corey Conners will let it fly. Whether you're eyeing a former Masters champion or backing a first-time winner, you should see the 2019 Masters picks and PGA predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Bryson DeChambeau, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

DeChambeau might not have the name recognition of other players in the 2019 Masters field, but he's made plenty of noise during the 2018-19 PGA schedule. In fact, he won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and had top-10 finishes at the QBE Shootout (third), Sentry Tournament of Champions (seventh) and Sony Open (10th). His strong run has vaulted his Official World Golf Ranking up to No. 6.

While consistency has been an issue at times, DeChambeau has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard because he can pile up birdies in short order. In fact, he's fifth on tour this season with an average of 4.79 circles on his scorecard per round. He's also aided by a 67.7 driving accuracy percentage, which ranks 24th and should help him avoid the challenging second cut at Augusta.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1