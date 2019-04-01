2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from unbiased model that called four majors

Just one event on the PGA schedule remains before the 2019 Masters, which will tee off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11. There are 19 different ways to qualify for this tournament, and there's no predetermined size for the field, so golfers can still punch their tickets to the Masters 2019, just as Shane Lowry and Justin Harding did over the weekend. They'll be massive long shots in the 2019 Masters odds because they're facing well-known favorites like Rory McIllroy (8-1), Dustin Johnson (10-1), Justin Rose (12-1) and four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods (14-1). With 10 golfers going off at 20-1 or lower Masters odds 2019, the competition should be fierce in Georgia next week. With such a level playing field, you'll want to see the top 2019 Masters picks and predictions from the team at SportsLine before entering your own plays.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Brooks Koepka, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Koepka isn't in top form as the Masters approaches after he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then finished outside the top 50 at the Players Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event.

However, there's plenty of evidence to suggest that he'll be in contention at Augusta. That's because he's played some of his best golf in major events, winning the last two U.S. Opens as well as the 2018 PGA Championship. He missed the 2018 Masters with a wrist injury, but was a respectable 11th in 2017, so he's a player who has a strong chance to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard and contend come Sunday's final round. Don't sleep on him at Augusta National.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1