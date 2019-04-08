2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from dialed-in model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

The 2019 Masters, which tees off on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, is shaping up to be one of the most highly-contested golf majors in recent memory. In fact, four players with an Official World Golf Ranking in the top five have already won on the PGA Tour this season and now have their sights set on a green jacket. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, a four-time champion at Augusta, enters the Masters 2019 playing extremely well, having cracked the top 10 in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. Then there's Rory McIlroy, who has finished in the top 10 in seven consecutive starts and is the favorite at 8-1 according to the latest 2019 Masters odds. But a star-studded 2019 Masters field that includes major champions like Dustin Johnson (10-1), Justin Rose (12-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1) will all be in hot pursuit of the coveted green jacket. With so many big names playing such an iconic venue, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion with a strong history at Augusta, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Mickelson has been dominant at the Masters. He's won three green jackets, while his 71.3 scoring average at Augusta ranks just behind Tiger Woods' 70.9 for second-best ever. The 48-year-old lefty also has the second-most number of rounds in the 60s at Augusta National with 30, and only the legendary Jack Nicklaus has more.

Mickelson has gotten off to a blistering start in 2019, winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing second at the Desert Classic. However, he's struggled mightily since finishing on top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach. In fact, he's missed the cut in two of his last three PGA Tour starts and has failed to finish in the top 30 in five consecutive events. He also hasn't been better than 20th at the Masters since 2015 and has failed to make the cut twice in the last five years. Despite his strong history, Mickelson is a golfer you want to completely avoid at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Owning an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 13, the 28-year old English golfer comes to Augusta playing extremely well after recording top-five finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship in the past month. Those two events boast some of the toughest fields outside golf's majors.

Fleetwood played some of his best rounds in the majors last year, taking second at the U.S. Open, where he finished just one shot off the lead. He also placed inside the top 20 at the Masters (18th) and Open Championship (12th) last year, so he's shown the ability to stay in contention to the end in star-studded fields like the Masters 2019. He has a strong chance to be at or near the top of the 2019 Masters leaderboard.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Masters leaderboard from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory last year.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Si Woo Kim 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1