2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from dialed-in model that predicted Patrick Reed's victory

The 2019 Masters features past champions, first-timers, and top players who have never won a major battling one of the toughest courses in the world. From a first nine that features two par-5 holes of at least 570 yards to a second cut that can frustrate even the most experienced golfer, Augusta National Golf Club has it all. Tiger Woods, whose Masters chip-in 14 years ago is among the most memorable golf shots ever, is the favorite among past champions at 14-1. 2015 champ Jordan Spieth is 16-1 and Bubba Watson, who has won here twice, is 25-1 in the current 2019 Masters odds. However, Rory McIlroy is the overall favorite at 7-1, while the No. 2 player in the world, Dustin Johnson, is just behind him at 10-1. The 2019 Masters tee times begin on Thursday morning, and Woods will tee at 11:04 a.m. ET alongside Hao-Tong Li and Jon Rahm. Before you make your 2019 Masters picks, look at the latest PGA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion with a strong history at Augusta, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Mickelson has been dominant at the Masters. He's won three green jackets, while his 71.3 scoring average at Augusta ranks just behind Tiger Woods' 70.9 for second-best ever. The 48-year-old lefty also has the second-most number of rounds in the 60s at Augusta National with 30, and only the legendary Jack Nicklaus has more.

Mickelson has gotten off to a blistering start in 2019, winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing second at the Desert Classic. However, he's struggled mightily since finishing on top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach. In fact, he's missed the cut in two of his last three PGA Tour starts and has failed to finish in the top 30 in five consecutive events. He also hasn't been better than 20th at the Masters since 2015 and has failed to make the cut twice in the last five years. Despite his strong history, Mickelson is a golfer you want to completely avoid at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 25-year-old is golf's version of a mad scientist. In fact, he comes armed to the Masters 2019 with single-length clubs designed to create a true one-plane swing. He obsesses over the numbers more than just about any other golfer in the history of the game and it's pretty clear that his approach is working. DeChambeau has several worldwide wins in the last year, including a victory at the Memorial, two FedEx Cup Playoff wins, and a championship earlier this year at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. As a result, he has moved all the way up to No. 6 in the world.

DeChambeau is 19th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained per round at 1.336 this season. He's driving the golf ball extremely well too, ranking eighth in strokes gained off the tee at 0.707. That means a major advantage at Augusta National with its tight, tree-lined fairways and four potentially reachable par-5 holes. Look for DeChambeau to shoot up the 2019 Masters leaderboard starting on Thursday.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1