2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

The anticipation is building as we inch closer to golf's first major of the season. The 2019 Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11, and fans everywhere are beginning to research which players have the best chance at slipping on the green jacket this year.

Las Vegas lists Rory McIlroy as the favorite at 8-1, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson close behind at 10-1 in the latest 2019 Masters odds. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, a four-time champion of golf's first major, is among the 2019 Masters favorites at 14-1 to win his fifth green jacket. The 80-time PGA Tour winner put on an impressive performance last week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, knocking off McIlroy in the Round of 16. Before you lock in your 2019 Masters picks, read the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, stumbles big-time and finishes well outside the top 15.

Watson's game suits Augusta National well. He's a long ball hitter who averages over 313 yards per drive, which ranks second on the PGA Tour. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green, which at first glance would mean he'd be a strong contender at the Masters 2019.

However, despite being one of the best off the tee, Watson has struggled on the greens this season. In fact, Watson ranks just 167th in strokes gained putting, which doesn't bode well for the lightning-fast greens at Augusta National. He's not a strong pick to win his third green jacket and there are far better values in this star-studded 2019 Masters field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Day's best finish at the Masters came in 2011 when he took second. Since then, he's earned two additional top-10 finishes at this event. Day is ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.85), which means he can climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1