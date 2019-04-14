2019 Masters odds: Surprising Sunday picks, Tiger Woods predictions from model that called Patrick Reed's win

The 2019 Masters is headed for a thrilling Sunday finish with the leaderboard packed with big-name stars and hungry up-and-comers looking to make their mark at Augusta National Golf Club. Francesco Molinari surged to the top of the 2019 Masters leaderboard and enters Sunday at 13-under par, two shots ahead of the field. The latest 2019 Masters odds to win have Molinari, who has only one bogie in three days, installed as the 7-4 Masters favorite entering the final round. Tiger Woods is just two shots back at 11-under par and going off at 3-1.

Brooks Koepka (6-1) and Tony Finau (13-2), who finished the third round tied with Woods at 11-under, are among the other top Sunday 2019 Masters contenders according to Vegas oddsmakers. Nine golfers are going off at 40-1 Masters odds or shorter, so it should be a thrilling Sunday at Augusta, coming off a Saturday in which 10 players held the lead. You can catch the action starting at 9 a.m. ET on CBS, and 2019 Masters tee times will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday with inclement weather expected. Before finalizing any 2019 Masters picks, see the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the final round of the Masters 2019 and there are some huge surprises. One major surprise the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of the top Vegas favorites entering the fourth and final round, barely cracks the top five.

It's a surprising pick because Woods fired a third-round 67 to surge into a tie for second place with Finau, just two shots behind Molinari. But McClure's model has taken into account that while Woods has had several strong performances since his 2018 return, he's struggled to close out wins. Since 2018, he's had nine top-10 finishes, but just one victory during that span. There are far better values than the 3-1 premium Woods commands.

Another one of the surprising 2019 Masters picks for Sunday: Dustin Johnson, a 25-1 long shot, climbs the 2019 Masters leaderboard despite entering the final round tied for seventh at 8-under par.

Johnson fired a pair of 70s after an opening-round 68 on Thursday to fall five shots off the lead heading into Sunday. But the world's second-ranked golfer has the tools to make a Sunday Masters run. He's ranked second on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.65) this year. He's also 30th in average driving distance (304.1 yards), so he'll have a strong chance to rack up birdies and eagles to cut into the lead quickly.

Also, the model says five golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer make a strong run at the 2019 Masters title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Francesco Molinari 7-4

Tiger Woods 3-1

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Tony Finau 13-2

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Ian Poulter 30-1

Xander Schauffele 30-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Justin Hardin 100-1

Jon Rahm 100-1

Justin Thomas 100-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Jason Day 150-1

Patrick Cantlay 200-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 250-1

Field 25-1