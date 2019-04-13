2019 Masters odds: Surprising weekend picks from proven model that called Patrick Reed's victory

The past two days have provided patrons at Augusta National Golf Club plenty of memorable moments. Rory McIlroy, gunning for a career grand slam, hit a tee drive into a golf cart. Tiger Woods nearly had his legs taken out by a security guard, while Zach Johnson accidentally hit a ball during a practice swing. With two rounds to go, Woods sits just one shot behind the leaders at 6-under following Friday's Masters cut. The third round gets underway from Augusta National on Saturday at 9:05 a.m. ET, and bettors across the nation are evaluating the current 2019 Masters odds, trying to determine which players have the best chance of slipping on the green jacket on Sunday. Vegas lists Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari as the 2019 Masters favorites after two rounds at 15-2. Nine golfers are going off at 2019 Masters odds shorter than 20-1 entering the weekend. With a star-studded field, you should see the latest PGA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before entering any 2019 Masters picks to win.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the final two rounds of the 2019 Masters Tournament and there are some huge surprises. One major surprise the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of the top Vegas favorites entering the weekend, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods has been in the top six after 36 holes in all 14 of his major championships. He currently sits just one shot off the lead entering Saturday's third round. Woods recorded a 4-under 68 on Friday and missed birdie chances at the third, 12th and 13th holes. The 80-time PGA Tour winner was able to drain several lengthy putts and climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard despite playing the par-5 holes at even par.

However, Woods has struggled on the green this season, especially in the third round of tournaments. In fact, he averages 31.00 putts per round in the third round, which ranks 207th on Tour. He's not a strong pick to win his fifth green jacket and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Masters field than the 15-2 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 13-1 long shot, makes a strong run at his first major championship.

Schauffele has put on a clinic through the first two rounds at the Masters. He's racked up 13 birdies so far, the most in the entire 2019 Masters field. Schauffele's high quality ball-striking has proven to be fruitful at Augusta. On Friday, he carded eight birdies after dropping a shot on the first hole.

He's also proven he has what it takes to beat the top golfers on the PGA Tour. In fact, Schauffele finished on top of the leaderboard earlier this season at the WGC-HSBC Champions and followed that up with another victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured 34 of the 37 golfers who won a PGA event last season.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 13-1 or longer make a strong run at the Masters title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 15-2

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Francesco Molinari 15-1

Jason Day 11-1

Adam Scott 12-1

Louis Oosthuizen 13-1

Xander Schauffele 13-1

Jon Rahm 17-1

Ian Poulter 36-1

Justin Thomas 36-1

Rickie Fowler 36-1

Bryson DeChambeau 46-1

Matt Kuchar 46-1

Phil Mickelson 46-1

Justin Harding 55-1

Rory McIlroy 75-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Tony Finau 75-1

Charles Howell 90-1

Jordan Spieth 90-1

Gary Woodland 120-1

J.B. Holmes 190-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 190-1

Patton Kizzire 190-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 190-1

Charley Hoffman 280-1

Corey Conners 280-1

Kevin Kisner 290-1

Hideki Matsuyama 350-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 350-1

Patrick Reed 350-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 350-1

Bubba Watson 430-1

Cameron Smith 430-1

Marc Leishman 430-1

Webb Simpson 430-1

Henrik Stenson 550-1

Kevin Tway 550-1

Bernhard Langer 650-1

Jimmy Walker 650-1

Keegan Bradley 650-1

Kevin Na 650-1

Kyle Stanley 650-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 650-1

Patrick Cantlay 650-1

Si Woo Kim 650-1

Tyrell Hatton 650-1

Viktor Hovalnd 650-1

Aaron Wise 1000-1

Alex Noren 1000-1

Alvaro Ortiz 1000-1

Andrew Landry 1000-1

Branden Grace 1000-1

Devon Bling 1000-1

Eddie Pepperell 1000-1

Emiliano Grillo 1000-1

Hao-Tong Li 1000-1

Keith Mitchell 1000-1

Martin Kaymer 1000-1

Satoshi Kodaira 1000-1

Takumi Kanaya 1000-1

Trevor Immelman 1000-1

Zach Johnson 1000-1

Billy Horschel 1000-1