2019 Masters odds: Surprising weekend picks from same model that called Patrick Reed's victory

The first two rounds of the 2019 Masters are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the third round gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday following Friday's Masters cut. The first 2019 Masters tee times for Round 3 are at 9:05 a.m. ET, and players like Branden Grace, Zach Johnson, and Henrik Stenson will be among the first to let it fly. Mother Nature could play a factor in the early portion of Saturday's round, but the 2019 Masters weather is looking promising for the afternoon's star-studded affair. Five players currently sit atop the 2019 Masters leaderboard at 7-under par, while four more sit just one shot off the lead. The current 2019 Masters odds list Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari as the Vegas favorites at 15-2. Each has the experience of winning a major championship and oddsmakers are expecting a tight finish at Augusta National. With so many experienced champions atop the leaderboard, you'll want to see the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2019 Masters picks for the weekend's action.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the final two rounds of the 2019 Masters Tournament and there are some huge surprises. One major surprise the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of the top Vegas favorites entering the weekend, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods has been in the top six after 36 holes in all 14 of his major championships. He currently sits just one shot off the lead entering Saturday's third round. Woods recorded a 4-under 68 on Friday and missed birdie chances at the third, 12th and 13th holes. The 80-time PGA Tour winner was able to drain several lengthy putts and climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard despite playing the par-5 holes at even par.

However, Woods has struggled on the green this season, especially in the third round of tournaments. In fact, he averages 31.00 putts per round in the third round, which ranks 207th on Tour. He's not a strong pick to win his fifth green jacket and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Masters field than the 15-2 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 36-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. The 2017 PGA Championship winner fired a 1-over 73 on Thursday, but came out strong on Friday, shooting a 4-under 68, which included a bogey on the 18th. He's hit 26 of 36 greens in regulation so far and sits just two shots off the lead despite recording just five birdies in the first two rounds. The model expects Thomas, who entered the week ranked first on the PGA Tour in birdie average (5.14), to make a charge at his first green jacket.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 13-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 15-2

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Brooks Koepka 15-2

Francesco Molinari 15-1

Jason Day 11-1

Adam Scott 12-1

Louis Oosthuizen 13-1

Xander Schauffele 13-1

Jon Rahm 17-1

Ian Poulter 36-1

Justin Thomas 36-1

Rickie Fowler 36-1

Bryson DeChambeau 46-1

Matt Kuchar 46-1

Phil Mickelson 46-1

Justin Harding 55-1

Rory McIlroy 75-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Tony Finau 75-1

Charles Howell 90-1

Jordan Spieth 90-1

Gary Woodland 120-1

J.B. Holmes 190-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 190-1

Patton Kizzire 190-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 190-1

Charley Hoffman 280-1

Corey Conners 280-1

Kevin Kisner 290-1

Hideki Matsuyama 350-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 350-1

Patrick Reed 350-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 350-1

Bubba Watson 430-1

Cameron Smith 430-1

Marc Leishman 430-1

Webb Simpson 430-1

Henrik Stenson 550-1

Kevin Tway 550-1

Bernhard Langer 650-1

Jimmy Walker 650-1

Keegan Bradley 650-1

Kevin Na 650-1

Kyle Stanley 650-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 650-1

Patrick Cantlay 650-1

Si Woo Kim 650-1

Tyrell Hatton 650-1

Viktor Hovalnd 650-1

Aaron Wise 1000-1

Alex Noren 1000-1

Alvaro Ortiz 1000-1

Andrew Landry 1000-1

Branden Grace 1000-1

Devon Bling 1000-1

Eddie Pepperell 1000-1

Emiliano Grillo 1000-1

Hao-Tong Li 1000-1

Keith Mitchell 1000-1

Martin Kaymer 1000-1

Satoshi Kodaira 1000-1

Takumi Kanaya 1000-1

Trevor Immelman 1000-1

Zach Johnson 1000-1

Billy Horschel 1000-1