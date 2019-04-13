2019 Masters odds: Tiger Woods emerges as weekend favorite entering Round 3 on Saturday

Moving Day at the Masters won't arrive until Saturday, but Friday provided plenty of change and drama atop the leaderboard. As a result, there is a new betting favorite to take home the first major golf championship of 2019. Replacing 2018 Masters winner Brooks Koepka as the gambling favorite going into the weekend is none other than four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods.

Woods heads into Saturday at 6 under on the tournament through 36 holes, one stroke off a five-way tie for first. Still, he's your favorite to don the green jacket on Sunday at 6-1 odds, leading Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Francesco Molinari, who are all at 7-1. The trio shares a tie for the lead on the leaderboard after Friday's play, as does Adam Scott and Jason Day, whose odds are 10-1. Louis Oosthuizen also shares a tie for the lead but has 12-1 odds to emerge victorious on Sunday.

Followed by Woods and the five golfers who share the lead is Xander Schauffele, who posted a field-best 7-under 65 on Friday with 14-1 odds. Jon Rahm, who after a 2-under 70 sits two strokes off the leaders, has the next-best odds at 16-1. Justin Thomas (-3), Ian Poulter (-5) and Rickie Fowler (-3) are all 30-1.

Check out the updated odds below as we enter the weekend at the 2019 Masters, via Jeff Sherman: