2019 Masters odds: Tiger Woods is the new favorite after Tour Championship win
Big Cat in green next April? The odds say, yes
Tiger Woods' 2018 Tour Championship win will have a number of different implications for the rest of 2018 as well as 2019. Some of those will be obvious, like this week's Ryder Cup. Others less so, like what it means for next year's Masters. Regardless, this win was not contained to the singular day of September 24, 2018. It will reverberated for months and possibly years.
We got a glimpse of that on Sunday evening when Woods became the betting favorite for the 2019 Masters. Tiger, who has won four green jackets, leapfrogged other players like Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson to become the 9-1 lead horse in the race for the first major of the new season.
Woods finished T32 at the 2018 Masters after shooting a 1-over 289 for the week, but he has finished outside the top 25 just one other time in his career at Augusta National. Here's a look at all the golfers with 30-1 odds or better for the 2019 Masters.
- Tiger Woods: 9-1
- Jordan Spieth: 10-1
- Dustin Johnson: 12-1
- Justin Thomas: 14-1
- Rory McIlroy: 14-1
- Brooks Koepka: 14-1
- Justin Rose: 16-1
- Rickie Fowler: 16-1
- Jon Rahm: 18-1
- Jason Day: 20-1
- Bubba Watson: 25-1
- Patrick Reed: 30-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1
- Francesco Molinari: 30-1
- Paul Casey: 30-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 30-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 30-1
- Tony Finau: 30-1
