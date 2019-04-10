2019 Masters Par 3 Contest: Adorable child caddies steal the spotlight again at Augusta National

We need to be honest with ourselves when it comes to the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Current superstars of the PGA Tour and accomplished legends repeatedly trying to wow the patrons in attendance with holes-in-one is riveting, but it's most certainly not the most entertaining aspect of the event that takes place one day prior to the Masters officially getting underway. No, what steals the show consistently every year are the adorable child caddies who accompany their parents on the course, which gives us some incredible images to remember.

This year's Par 3 Contest prior to the 2019 Masters Tournament starting on Thursday was, of course, no different. As the event rolled on Wednesday, these adorable little helpers were sprinkled all over the most famous course in the country, and it once again brought a smile to everyone's faces who were looking on as we get set for this year's edition of the Masters.

Don't believe me? Just have a look at some of these images we were blessed with from Wednesday's Masters Par 3 Contest.

2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was thrilled to have his daughter Azalea with him on Wednesday. Getty Images

Keegan Bradley's son, Logan, apparently has a pointer for his dad. USATSI

Shane Lowry's daughter, Iris, has all the swag in the world with that hat. Getty Images

Charles Howell III looks on as son Chase attempts a putt. Getty Images

Paul Casey's son, Lex, apparently did feel like walking anymore. This works, though! Getty Images

The children will forever remain undefeated at the Masters Par 3 Contest.

