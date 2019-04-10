2019 Masters Par 3 Contest: Adorable child caddies steal the spotlight again at Augusta National
Sure, the adults trying to sink aces are cool and all ... but the kids are the real stars
We need to be honest with ourselves when it comes to the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Current superstars of the PGA Tour and accomplished legends repeatedly trying to wow the patrons in attendance with holes-in-one is riveting, but it's most certainly not the most entertaining aspect of the event that takes place one day prior to the Masters officially getting underway. No, what steals the show consistently every year are the adorable child caddies who accompany their parents on the course, which gives us some incredible images to remember.
This year's Par 3 Contest prior to the 2019 Masters Tournament starting on Thursday was, of course, no different. As the event rolled on Wednesday, these adorable little helpers were sprinkled all over the most famous course in the country, and it once again brought a smile to everyone's faces who were looking on as we get set for this year's edition of the Masters.
Don't believe me? Just have a look at some of these images we were blessed with from Wednesday's Masters Par 3 Contest.
The children will forever remain undefeated at the Masters Par 3 Contest.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
-
What's on Rory and Tiger's shirts?
A look at the mysterious images on two of the most famous golfers' polos at Augusta
-
Highlights from Masters Par 3 Contest
Highlights from the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National
-
Masters odds, field: Rory the favorite
The Ulsterman is surrounded by other huge names, too, atop the odds list
-
One of these nine will win the Masters
From Rory McIlroy to Rickie Fowler, who will be taking home the green jacket in 2019?
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 1
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National have been released
-
2019 Masters expert picks, predictions
Will Rory McIlroy get it done? Is it possible for Tiger Woods to actually win another green...