2019 Masters Par 3 Contest coverage: Jordan Spieth's trick shot, UCLA amateur' ace among highlights

The Par 3 Contest once again provided highlights and great memories for golfers and patrons alike during the annual Wednesday tradition at Augusta National. The event was won by first-time Masters participant Matt Wallace, who beat out Sandy Lyle on the third-hole of a playoff after both finished the 9-hole event at 5-under.

All but 20 of the Par 3 Contest participants were ineligible to win, but for all the most fun reasons. With significant others and children walking alongside the groups in full caddie outfits, the Par 3 Contest is a family affair all the way to letting the kids get in a putt or two. Another tradition that has been catching steam over the last couple of years has been welcoming a patron in attendance to the course to participate. It's become as close to a trademark for Justin Thomas as it comes during his short career at The Masters, and he did so again on Wednesday.

Thomas was in a group with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth during their trip around the Par 3 course. Spieth stepped up for what has become a tradition among all golfers at Augusta, showing off for the patrons by skipping the ball across the water.

Walking on water. @JordanSpieth pulls off the trick shot. pic.twitter.com/MZJexIaHsk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 10, 2019

There were four hole-in-ones on Wednesday, including one by amateur Devon Bling. The sophomore from UCLA was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Amateur and after a hole-in-one on No. 7 he made a run at winning the whole event.

Hole-in-one at No. 7!



US Amateur runner-up @dbling65 wins a piece of crystal at the Par 3 Contest. pic.twitter.com/V1Inl2wq4v — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 10, 2019

Bling finished T2 after a bogey on the final hole of the competition, falling one stroke short of Wallace Lyle.

