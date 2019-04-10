2019 Masters Par 3 Contest coverage: Jordan Spieth's trick shot, UCLA amateur' ace among highlights
Highlights from the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National
The Par 3 Contest once again provided highlights and great memories for golfers and patrons alike during the annual Wednesday tradition at Augusta National. The event was won by first-time Masters participant Matt Wallace, who beat out Sandy Lyle on the third-hole of a playoff after both finished the 9-hole event at 5-under.
All but 20 of the Par 3 Contest participants were ineligible to win, but for all the most fun reasons. With significant others and children walking alongside the groups in full caddie outfits, the Par 3 Contest is a family affair all the way to letting the kids get in a putt or two. Another tradition that has been catching steam over the last couple of years has been welcoming a patron in attendance to the course to participate. It's become as close to a trademark for Justin Thomas as it comes during his short career at The Masters, and he did so again on Wednesday.
Thomas was in a group with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth during their trip around the Par 3 course. Spieth stepped up for what has become a tradition among all golfers at Augusta, showing off for the patrons by skipping the ball across the water.
There were four hole-in-ones on Wednesday, including one by amateur Devon Bling. The sophomore from UCLA was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Amateur and after a hole-in-one on No. 7 he made a run at winning the whole event.
Bling finished T2 after a bogey on the final hole of the competition, falling one stroke short of Wallace Lyle.
CBS Sports was with you with updates and highlights of all the fun from Wednesday at Augusta National. If you are unable to view our updates in the live application below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Masters odds, field: Rory the favorite
The Ulsterman is surrounded by other huge names, too, atop the odds list
-
One of these nine will win the Masters
From Rory McIlroy to Rickie Fowler, who will be taking home the green jacket in 2019?
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 1
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National have been released
-
2019 Masters expert picks, predictions
Will Rory McIlroy get it done? Is it possible for Tiger Woods to actually win another green...
-
Bling drain hole-in-one at Par 3 contest
Bling's first appearance at the Masters is off to a great start
-
Masters odds, picks, Tiger predictions
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 Masters 10,000 times and came up with a surprising le...