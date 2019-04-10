2019 Masters Par 3 Contest: UCLA sophomore Devon Bling wows patrons with hole-in-one
Bling's first appearance at the Masters is off to a great start
The Masters hasn't officially commenced just yet, but UCLA sophomore Devon Bling looks primed to make his Augusta National debut on Thursday. The 19-year-old golfer sunk a hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday prior to the tournament getting underway, netting himself a piece of crystal on the seventh hole.
This Masters tournament means something special for Bling, one of the six amateur players who will be playing this year in Augusta. Bling's mom, Sara, died of a sudden stroke when he was 13 years old, so he's competing in her honor as he lives out his dream as just a sophomore in college.
Bling was a U.S. Amateur runner-up, but the atmosphere in Augusta on Thursday will be completely different. As we can see from his performance on Wednesday, however, Bling can handle the pressure that awaits him this week.
"I do feel like I deserve to be there," Bling said, per The Los Angeles Times. "I don't think that anything happens by mistake. So I'm just gonna go in and showcase my skill and play my game, and most importantly, have fun."
