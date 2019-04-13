2019 Masters prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $11.5 million pool

There's been another increase to the purse at Augusta National, which will now payout $11.5 million

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Winning the Masters is worth far more than any amount of money you could possibly attain for the victory, but boy that money is pretty great, too. The 2019 Masters purse is up to $11.5 million from $11 million a year ago, and the winner will receive over $2 million for the first time ever.

The purse is so big, in fact, that this year's third-place finisher will receive as much as Jack Nicklaus did for winning the 1986 Masters. So while one of the last thing a green jacket-earner will be thinking about come Sunday evening (or Monday morning) is how much money will hit his bank account next week, it's still pretty great work ... if you can get it.

Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 83rd Masters.

Total purse: $11.5 million

Winner: $2,070,000
Runner-up: $1,242,000

3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250 
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

