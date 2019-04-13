2019 Masters prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $11.5 million pool

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Winning the Masters is worth far more than any amount of money you could possibly attain for the victory, but boy that money is pretty great, too. The 2019 Masters purse is up to $11.5 million from $11 million a year ago, and the winner will receive over $2 million for the first time ever.

The purse is so big, in fact, that this year's third-place finisher will receive as much as Jack Nicklaus did for winning the 1986 Masters. So while one of the last thing a green jacket-earner will be thinking about come Sunday evening (or Monday morning) is how much money will hit his bank account next week, it's still pretty great work ... if you can get it.

Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 83rd Masters.

2019 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $11.5 million

Winner: $2,070,000

Runner-up: $1,242,000

3rd: $782,000

4th: $552,000

5th: $460,000

6th: $414,000

7th: $385,250

8th: $356,500

9th: $333,500

10th: $310,500

11th: $287,500

12th: $264,500

13th: $241,500

14th: $218,500

15th: $207,000

16th: $195,500

17th: $184,000

18th: $172,500

19th: $161,000

20th: $149,500

21st: $138,000

22nd: $128,800

23rd: $119,600

24th: $110,400

25th: $101,200

26th: $92,000

27th: $88,550

28th: $85,100

29th: $81,650

30th: $78,200

31st: $74,750

32nd: $71,300

33rd: $67,850

34th: $64,975

35th: $62,100

36th: $59,225

37th: $56,350

38th: $54,050

39th: $51,750

40th: $49,450

41st: $47,150

42nd: $44,850

43rd: $42,550

44th: $40,250

45th: $37,950

46th: $35,650

47th: $33,350

48th: $31,510

49th: $29,900

50th: $28,980

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field.