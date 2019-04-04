2019 Masters: Rickie Fowler tries again to snag elusive major championship at Augusta National

After Rickie Fowler finished in a tizzy at the 2018 Masters, Patrick Reed still had a few holes to play to make his win official. Playing the par-4 17th, he led by one over Fowler with a long two-putt ahead. His first hit the cup and still scooted 5 feet past. I often wonder what would have happened if it hadn't caught a piece of the hole. I often wonder if we would be talking about Rickie Fowler, 2018 Masters champion and not Patrick Reed, 2018 Masters champion.

Masters profile: Rickie Fowler

Masters played: 8

Cuts made: 7

Top 10 finishes: 2

Scoring average: 71.77

Best finish: 2nd in 2018

2019 OWGR: No. 8 | 2019 strokes gained: No. 21

History: Fowler has a very similar history here to a fellow top-10 player, Dustin Johnson, whom I've also profiled. He has one near-miss, another top 10 and other than that a long, slow climb of made cuts. It's what you'd expect at a curious track like Augusta that asks you for years and years worth of knowledge and heartache before it turns itself over to you.

Current form: Fowler has been really up and down in 2019, which is both good for collecting wins and the opposite of how he often performs. A win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and T2 at the Honda Classic stand out. A T47 at the Players and T66 at the Farmers Insurance Open do not.

Best ... and worst: Fowler's best showing here was in 2018 when he shot a 65-67 on the weekend and nearly erased a seven-stroke Reed lead on Friday evening. It was the way Fowler is most likely to win a major championship, streaking hard while the leaders stall out. His worst performance came in 2016 when he bizarrely shot an 80 in Round 1 and played the last six holes in 7 over (and shot a 44 on the second nine!).

Stats matter: Fowler has been rock solid (per the usual) with his putter but shakier than normal from tee to green. His numbers overall aren't bad (21st in strokes gained), but I worry when numbers like that are seemingly inflated by good short game play. That's not the formula at Augusta National.

Masters moment(s): Man, the birdie on No. 18 last year was spectacular. I was standing on the 17th, and that roar rocked the premises in a way that Reed's final putt couldn't even come close to touching. I don't know if it was validation -- both because I'm not sure he needs validation and because he didn't win -- but it was a special ending to the 12-under weekend of his life.

.@RickieFowler closes his final-round 67 with a birdie on No. 18 and finishes at 14-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QfwwjncVVk — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Why he'll win: Because last year was the first time he really did it. Did he win? No, but it was the type of close that wins events. Not all top-five finishes are created equally, and Fowler knows this. I'm still not sure I trust him if he's up, say, two on Rory and Dustin Johnson going into a Sunday (see below), but I at least know that he knows he has the stuff that he needs to deliver late on a Sunday at Augusta National. He'll need to strike it better than he has been, but if he does, the putter is a north star. It's always there.

Why he won't win: Here's my problem with Fowler -- I don't trust him with a small-ish lead going into a Sunday, and the Masters is really, really difficult to win if you're not leading going into Sunday. So we're left with a scenario in which Fowler either has to be up by, like, five going into Round 4 (not likely) or somehow closes ahead of a backing-up leader (more likely!). Maybe that's not how he gets his first major, but that's what the evidence I have so far points to, and that to me is something that is far more likely to happen at a U.S. Open or Open Championship.

22 of the last 27 Masters champions came from the final pairing on Sunday. Each of the last 21 winners were at or within 4 of the lead entering the final round. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 8, 2018

Prediction: Fowler will finish in the top 30 but not seriously challenge to win.