2019 Masters tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, complete field set for Round 1 on Thursday
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National have been released
The 2019 Masters might be the most anticipated in the illustrious history of the tournament at Augusta National, and on Tuesday we learned the tee times and pairings for Thursday's opening round. This year all eyes are on Rory McIlroy as he attempts to complete the career grand slam.
Also under our watchful eye are Rickie Fowler (who came excruciatingly close a year ago), Jordan Spieth (will he regain his form?) and Tiger Woods (playing in his second straight Masters). There will be a lot of star power on the course trying to fend off Woods' attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2019 Masters gets underway.
2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday
All times Eastern
8:30 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners
8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell
9:03 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding
9:14 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya
9:25 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
9:36 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard
9:47 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell
9:58 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
10:09 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Hidiki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley
10:31 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
10:42 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman
10:53 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
11:04 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
11:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith
11:26 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire
11:37 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling
11:48 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
11:59 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen
12:10 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz
12:32 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:42 p.m. -- Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula
12:54 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira
1:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar
1:16 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton
1:27 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira
1:38 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
1:49 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
-
Masters odds, predictions, Tiger picks
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 Masters 10,000 times and came up with a surprising le...
-
Masters odds, field: Rory the favorite
The Ulsterman is surrounded by other huge names, too
-
2019 Masters odds, top value picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model was all over Patrick Reed winning the Masters last ye...
-
Masters win changes careers of these 9
Among the stars of the game, who would value a green jacket more than everyone else?
-
One of these nine will win the Masters
From Rory McIlroy to Rickie Fowler, who will be taking home the green jacket in 2019?
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online