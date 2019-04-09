2019 Masters tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, complete field set for Round 1 on Thursday

The 2019 Masters might be the most anticipated in the illustrious history of the tournament at Augusta National, and on Tuesday we learned the tee times and pairings for Thursday's opening round. This year all eyes are on Rory McIlroy as he attempts to complete the career grand slam.

Also under our watchful eye are Rickie Fowler (who came excruciatingly close a year ago), Jordan Spieth (will he regain his form?) and Tiger Woods (playing in his second straight Masters). There will be a lot of star power on the course trying to fend off Woods' attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2019 Masters gets underway.

2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell

9:03 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

9:25 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

9:36 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:47 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

9:58 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10:09 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Hidiki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

10:42 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

11:26 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

11:48 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:10 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz

12:32 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:42 p.m. -- Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

12:54 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka