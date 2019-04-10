2019 Masters weather forecast: Heat wave, weekend thunderstorms in store for Augusta National
Rain and thunderstorms could decide who gets the green jacket on Sunday evening
The weather always plays a pivotal factor when it comes to golf tournaments, but it becomes much more crucial when it pertains to the most important golf event of the year. The 2019 Masters will commence on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and with the festivities so close to getting underway, much of the attention will turn to the weather conditions.
In addition to the heat that will be hovering around the course this week, there appears to be some precipitation headed everyone's way throughout the weekend. The good news, though, is that Augusta National is one of the most equipped courses in the country when it comes to dealing with rain.
Here's the full forecast for Thursday through Sunday from the National Weather Service.
Thursday (Round 1)
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday (Round 2)
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday (Round 3)
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday (Final Round)
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
