2019 Masters weather forecast: Watch for late afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday
Rain and thunderstorms could decide who gets the green jacket on Sunday evening
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Weather always plays a pivotal factor when it comes to golf tournaments, but it becomes much more crucial when it pertains to the most important golf event of the year. The 2019 Masters began Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and the weather was relatively mild. Yes, it was hot on the course -- at times excruciatingly slow -- but the skies were clear and 18 holes of golf were played without issue.
Those were not the conditions that are being experienced Friday morning in Augusta. Rain drizzled all day and play was actually suspended for about 45 minutes in the afternoon. It's not the rain that is concerning as golfers can play through a drizzle or light sun shower; it's the potential lightning that is an issue. There is also expected to be rough weather at times on Saturday and perhaps throughout the day on Sunday.
Saturday's forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures reaching 86 degrees. However, there is a 51 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms at 5 p.m., meaning it may be difficult to get the entire third round in on time.
The Masters is not immune to inclement weather as delays are common on these grounds. Still, there has not been a Monday finish at the Masters since 1983.
As long as the grounds of Augusta National do not get too wet, the sub-air system should help ensure solid course conditions through the weekend. For now, all of that remains to be seen as we wait to find out what the sky has in store for the 65 men playing the weekend.
Here's an hour-by-hour forecast for Friday from the Weather Channel and projected weather through the weekend in Augusta.
|Day
|Description
|High / Low
|Precipitation
|Humidity
|Wind
Saturday
Morning thunderstorms
85 / 68
50%
71%
SSE 7 mph
Sunday
Afternoon thunderstorms
82 / 55
90%
73%
S 16 mph
-
Masters has biggest purse ever at $11.5M
There's been another increase to the purse at Augusta National, which will now payout $11.5...
-
Tiger, Phil in Saturday Featured Groups
How to watch Tiger Woods and the other Featured Groups on Saturday at Augusta National
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2019 Masters
Woods is in the middle of his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us...
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 3
The pairings and tee times for the third round at Augusta National have been released
-
Masters leaderboard updates, Round 3
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 3 of the 2019 Masters at Augusta...
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online