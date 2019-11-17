2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic: Five stories to follow as event wraps Monday morning

Golfers were contending against more than each other on Sunday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. With 36 holes left to play after a Thursday washout, the leaders were racing the sun late into Sunday afternoon and evening. They almost made it. However, a Monday finish is on deck with the championship still hanging in the balance following the preposterous amount of golf that was played over the weekend.

Brendon Todd was your (improbable?) leader with just a handful of holes remaining before Vaughn Taylor tied him up at 20 under late in the day. Those two have company at the top of the leaderboard, though, as play resumes at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on as play wraps up tomorrow morning at Mayakoba.

1. Todd ... again? After his victory at the Bermuda Championship a few weeks ago, it seemed like a bizarre one-off for Todd, who hadn't even had a top-10 finish since 2015. After closing with 62 at the Bermuda, he opened with 63 this week and has control over the tournament after around 65 holes for the leaders. He moved from outside the top 500 to No. 185 in the world after the Bermuda, and a win here could get him back inside the top 100 in the world. Golf, man, it's the weirdest. Status: -20 thru 14

2. Pebble to Mexico? Vaughn Taylor has just one victory on the PGA Tour since 2006 and that was his triumph at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He's been flawless in Round 4, and a victory on Monday morning would return the Augusta, Georgia, native to his fifth Masters. Status: -20 thru 14

3. Hometown hero: Carlos Ortiz isn't from Playa del Carmen, but the crowds in Mexico were very pro-Ortiz down the stretch as the Guadalajara-born golfer tries to become the first from his country to win this tournament (or finish runner-up). He has the least runway left of all the leaders, but he might be swinging the hottest clubs. Status: -19 thru 17

4. Harris English stays hot: The former Georgia Bulldog was your 36-hole leader, and he played nicely on Sunday during Round 3 and part of Round 4, but he got run over by the rest of the top of this board. If you've ever watched English hit long irons or woods, you have no idea how somebody like that would end up at the Korn Ferry Finals like English did earlier this year. Then he started the PGA Tour season with three top 10s in four starts. This is looking like a lock for a fourth in five. Status: -19 thru 14

5. Long play: Adam Long has just two top 10s in his PGA Tour career, but one of them was a win earlier this year in Palm Springs. He's trying to pull a rare "just three top 10s but two of them were wins" run this calendar year. Status: -18 thru 15

