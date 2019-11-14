2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

This week's Mayakoba Golf Classic marks the PGA Tour's return after a lengthy one-week break following the three-event portion of the fall schedule that took place in Korea, Japan and China.

The field in Playa del Carmen this week is pretty strong, and there are some really intriguing storylines, including Matt Kuchar's return to an event he won and was scarred by last season. Following his victory, Kuchar found himself in hot water when it was revealed that he didn't tip his local caddie (nicknamed El Tucan) even 1 percent of his earnings for the week. His reception this week likely won't be dramatic, but it's one of the things I'll be watching over the rest of the week.

As with every event in the fall, young, promising future stars are also at the forefront. Viktor Hovland is the leader of that pack (and my pick to win the tournament), but others include Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Wise, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ, Harry Higgs, Beau Hossler and Si Woo Kim.

The viewing off the Caribbean coast this week should be spectacular, and I'm excited to see which youngster emerges from the pack to challenge for the penultimate title of this season's fall slate.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-5 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-5 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-5 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio