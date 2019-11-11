2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic odds: PGA picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

The early portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule has been full of tantalizing moments like Tiger Woods' 82nd career PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship and Rory McIlroy's triumph at the WGC-HSBC Champions. Now, a number of proven PGA Tour champions will compete alongside up-and-coming golfers who are looking to make a name for themselves this week at the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic. This event began in 2007 when Fred Funk took home the title, and with a few major champions peppering the 2019 Mayakoba Classic field, it's shaping up to be a star-studded showdown. Play gets underway from the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen on Thursday. Defending champion Matt Kuchar is one of four golfers going off at 18-1 according to the latest 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic odds. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Viktor Hovland join Kuchar with 18-1 Mayakoba Classic odds 2019, while Jason Day is close behind at 20-1. Before locking in any 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, listen to the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

Now that the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Kuchar, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

Kuchar defeated Danny Lee by one stroke at this event last year, earning his eighth career PGA Tour victory. His victory at El Camaleon Golf Club was the beginning of a sensational campaign last season. In fact, Kuchar recorded two victories and eight top-10 finishes, which included a eighth place run at the PGA Championship.

Despite his dominant season, the nine-time PGA Tour champion struggled to find consistency late last season, finishing outside the top-40 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Kuchar's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his putter. The 41-year-old finished last season ranked 91st in total putting (203.8) and 98th in overall putting average (1.609), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic leaderboard this week.

Another surprise: Joaquin Niemann, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Niemann earned his first victory on the PGA Tour earlier this season at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and he's proven he has what it takes to compete with the best players on tour. In fact, the 21-year-old has finished in the top 15 in six of his last 13 starts on the PGA Tour. Plus, Niemann enters this week's event ranked first in scoring average (65.606) and second in birdie average (5.50), which should allow him to shoot a low score again this week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic 2019.

