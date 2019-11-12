2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic odds: PGA picks, predictions from same model that nailed six majors

Although nine of the last 12 winners have been 30 or over, the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic could belong to the younger players this week. Rookie sensation Viktor Hovland makes his fourth start of the season, looking to follow up on four straight top-10 finishes to end the last one. The 22-year old Norwegian isn't the only young contender in the 2019 Mayakoba Classic field, as 21-year-old Chilean Joaquin Niemann won A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Hovland and Niemann will be aiming to keep Matt Kuchar from defending at the 6,987-yard, par-71 El Camaleon Golf Course. Kuchar, who downed Danny Lee in a two-hole playoff with a tournament-record 22 under par total, is one of the top favorites at 18-1 Mayakoba Golf Classic odds. Presidents Cup captain's selection Tony Finau and veteran Billy Horschel are also at 18-1 in the latest 2019 Mayakoba Classic odds. Before locking in any 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, listen to the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now that the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Kuchar, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

Kuchar defeated Danny Lee by one stroke at this event last year, earning his eighth career PGA Tour victory. His victory at El Camaleon Golf Club was the beginning of a sensational campaign last season. In fact, Kuchar recorded two victories and eight top-10 finishes, which included a eighth place run at the PGA Championship.

Despite his dominant season, the nine-time PGA Tour champion struggled to find consistency late last season, finishing outside the top-40 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Kuchar's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his putter. The 41-year-old finished last season ranked 91st in total putting (203.8) and 98th in overall putting average (1.609), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic leaderboard this week.

Another surprise: Russell Knox, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In 12 years as a pro, Knox has won twice on the PGA Tour and earned more than $13.4 million. The 2016 SGC-HSBC Champions and 2016 Travelers Championship winner is coming off an 11th place finish at the Bermuda Championship that included an opening-round 64. Knox had two top-10 finishes last season, taking eighth at the Charles Schwab Classic and 10th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Knox has excelled at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, posting a ninth place run in 2017 and a solo third in 2016. That's why the model likes the 34-year-old veteran as a strong value play at the Mayakoba Golf Classic 2019.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title.

So who wins the Mayakoba Golf Classic 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

