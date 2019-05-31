2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard breakdown, scores: Jordan Spieth stays close to lead in Round 2

Justin Thomas hit a ball in a chair in the clubhouse on the 18th hole in Round 2 at the Memorial Tournament, and that wasn't even the most exciting that happened on that hole on Friday afternoon. Minutes after that happened, Tiger Woods nearly chipped in from 51 feet away, leaving himself a 2-inch putt for 72, according to the lasers on the course.

The first two days of play have been fairly wild with big names ejecting, no-names leading and plenty of chaos between those two. Let's dive deep into the second round at Muirfield Village.

First place -- Martin Kaymer (-9), K.H. Lee (-9), Troy Merritt (-9): What a crew. Kaymer actually led at 10 under before making bogey at his final hole on Friday. You couldn't blindly choose a more random threesome to be leading this tournament after 36 holes. Here are their combined numbers on the PGA Tour in 2019.

Missed cuts: 10

Top 10s: 3

WDs: 1

The impressive part is that Merritt and Lee are top two in the field in approach shots. We'll see if that lasts, but beware if they find hot putters on either of the final two rounds.

Last place -- Martin Trainer (+14): My pal and fellow scribe Dylan Dethier is looping for Trainer this week, and that pair had a rough Friday following a 75 on Thursday. Trainer shot an 83 in Round 2 to miss the cut. Still a cool experience for Dethier.

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS FROM A MEMORIAL CADDIE:

-Range lineup (L-R): Tiger, JT, Bryson, Spieth, TRAINER

-Going (too) low (too) fast

-Catching a 40-yd divot toss from @KipHenley

-Martin slamming in a downhill 10-footer for bogey on 18, would have rolled literally 40 yards down the hill pic.twitter.com/ZIZLUGsToF — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 31, 2019

Other contenders -- Jordan Spieth (-8), Patrick Cantlay (-7), Adam Scott (-7), Rickie Fowler (-7), Bud Cauley (-7): Spieth's 70 on Friday wasn't nearly as exciting as his 66 on Thursday, but the good news for him is that he's not putting that well and still limiting the mistakes. Spieth's big issue coming into this tournament was that he's 114th in bogey avoidance on the PGA Tour this season. Through the first two rounds at Muirfield Village he has just two, which has him ranked T2 in the field so far.

What did Tiger Woods do? Big Cat dropped a pretty decent 72 that should have been better if not for a horrific second shot into the par-5 15th hole. From there it took him three strokes to get out of the rough and two putts from there for the double bogey.

"I can hit that ball 50 yards right of that flag and be fine," Woods said. "I just can't afford to miss it left ... and I did."

Who had a great day? Justin Rose was out of his mind in the middle of his round. He shot a 63 for the entire day, but here's what his card looked like from the par-3 4th to the par-4 14th: 3-3-3-3-3-3-4-4-3-3-3. He played those holes in 9 (!) under to get his name on the leaderboard and himself into contention going into the weekend. He also tossed in a two on the par-3 16th for 10 birdies on the day. Unsurprisingly, Rose finished first in Round 2 in putting and fifth from tee to green.

Who had a lousy day? After firing a 2-under 70 on Thursday, Phil Mickelson barely broke 80 on Friday with a 7-over 79. What happened? Well, he hit his first shot of the day out of bounds, opened triple bogey-bogey and it didn't get a lot better from there. Lefty went out in 41 and couldn't recover on the other side of the course. Also, this stat had me howling!

Let's check in on Phil's two driver experiment:



Driving distance: 1st

SG Off the tee: 104th — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) May 31, 2019

Stat of the day: Just because I spent so much time on it.

Money earned on the PGA Tour in 2018-19 by the top 10 in ...



Strokes gained putting: $15.3M

Strokes gained tee to green: $35.0M — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 31, 2019

My pick: I rarely do this, but hey, my guy is rolling through 36 holes this week so of course I'm going to highlight it. Patrick Cantlay came in with three straight top-10 finishes (including two major championships), and he's kept the momentum at Muirfield Village. Cantlay is doing what all the best normally do. He's hitting it like a boss -- top 10 from tee to green -- and putting it pretty average. If the flat stick gets hot on Saturday and Sunday, I'm going to do a victory lap around Chip Patterson on our pod on Monday.

Missed cuts -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson: I did not see this coming for Thomas, McIlroy or Kuchar. Thomas missed his first cut since last year's Open Championship. For McIlroy, it's his first since the U.S. Open at Shinnecock last June. Thomas, incredibly, shot a 44 on the back nine on Friday ... with two birdies. Difficult to do. Kuchar is the all-time leader in strokes gained on this course.

What to watch on Day 3: What does Spieth do? This has been my question for three straight Saturdays now. He's 175th in Round 3 scoring average and 202nd in Round 4 scoring average. Those are real numbers! If he falters at all from that solo fourth spot, there are plenty of studs around to clean up the mess. I'd love to see him surge before the U.S. Open at Pebble.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.