2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Friday
Live scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 at the Memorial from Muirfield Village
The Memorial Tournament kicked off at Muirfield Village with a little bit of everything. Tiger Woods was under par, Jordan Spieth was way under par, Rory McIlroy hit two balls out of bounds, Bryson DeChambeau almost lost his mind, and Matt Kuchar tried to bend the rules in his favor. It was as entertaining a first round as we've seen in a non-major this year and hopefully a harbinger for what's to come at the U.S. Open in two weeks.
But for now, everybody is chasing Ryan Moore at 7 under on the leaderboard going into Round 2 on Friday. His closest competition is Spieth, who shot a 6-under 66 (with 22 putts!) and will look to keep things rolling on Friday afternoon. Woods also goes late in the day as he aims to win this event for a sixth time but what would be his first since 2012.
