2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Saturday
Live scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 at the Memorial from Muirfield Village
After two days of play at the 2019 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Tiger Woods is 2 under but seven back of a three-way tie for the lead at 9 under between Martin Kaymer, Troy Merritt and K.H. Lee.
Woods will play early on Saturday and try to make a run to the top of a leaderboard at an event where he's won five times. But he won't be the only multiple major winner trying to make a move. Jordan Spieth is in the penultimate pairing with Kaymer (another multiple major winner) and trying to grab his first win in nearly two years.
Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay will all factor in as well as one of the best majors of the PGA Tour season heads into the stretch run in Dublin, Ohio.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
