2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Sunday

The 2019 Memorial Tournament has been quite a show thus far. There were early ejections, late big rounds from massive names and a very up-and-down Tiger Woods. Sunday's final round is sure to be more of the same with an interesting twist. The top five on the leaderboard -- all of them star talents -- have gone a long time without capturing a PGA Tour victory. It's unlikely that anyone from beyond that top five takes home this tournament on Sunday so one of the primary narratives that will likely emerge is who found their game going to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

One guy whose game has been better than his score is Woods. He's 11 strokes back after three rounds, but he's actually been hitting it quite well and looks far sharper than he did at Bethpage Black a few weeks ago. Sunday will be a day for gathering momentum for the third major of the season as he tees off with Keith Mitchell at 11:40 a.m. ET in Round 4.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the Memorial Tournament.

