2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Thursday
Live scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 the Memorial from Muirfield Village
Tiger Woods returns to his first non-major stroke play event since the middle of March at this week's Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. The five-time champion will be joined by two other former winners -- Bryson DeChambeau (2018) and Justin Rose (2010) -- as the trio tees off early on Thursday morning, each searching for a second win on the 2018-19 season.
There are a handful of other super groups set for play in Round 1 with a big-time tournament title on the line, not to mention the prep work that's needed for the third major of 2019 -- the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach -- which takes place in exactly two weeks. Who will hone their game in time, and will Woods step back into major form after a rough showing at the PGA Championship earlier this month? It's time to find out.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
