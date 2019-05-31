2019 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, Tiger Woods start time, watch online, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Memorial Tournament live this week
This week's the Memorial Tournament is the rare instance of an event two weeks before a major standing on its own. That's what happens when Tiger Woods (teeing off Friday at 1:16 p.m. ET with fellow past champions Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose), Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are all in the field as they are this week at Muirfield Village.
This event is always one that feels like a mini-major and is one of the most watched non-majors on the calendar every year. With seven of the world's top 10 in the field, drama is sure to follow.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action, beginning with Round 1 on Thursday from Dublin, Ohio.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-2:15 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
