2019 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, Tiger Woods start time, watch online, TV channel

This week's the Memorial Tournament is the rare instance of an event two weeks before a major standing on its own. That's what happens when Tiger Woods (teeing off Friday at 1:16 p.m. ET with fellow past champions Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose), Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are all in the field as they are this week at Muirfield Village.

This event is always one that feels like a mini-major and is one of the most watched non-majors on the calendar every year. With seven of the world's top 10 in the field, drama is sure to follow.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action, beginning with Round 1 on Thursday from Dublin, Ohio.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-2:15 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio