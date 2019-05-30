2019 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

This week's the Memorial Tournament is the rare instance of an event two weeks before a major standing on its own. That's what happens when Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are all in the field as they are this week at Muirfield Village.

This week's event has a mini-major feel to it, and the tournament itself should be mega-competitive with seven of the top 10 players in the world in attendance, including Justin Thomas who has been out for the past month with a wrist injury.

Between his return, McIlroy's top-10 streak (nine of 10 stroke play events this year) and the always-intriguing Tiger Woods watch, there's plenty to feast on this week as Jack Nicklaus plays host to one of the best non-majors of the season.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: noon-2:15 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio