2019 Memorial Tournament tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 1 on Thursday

This week's the Memorial Tournament represents a return to golf after a week off for most stars in the game following the PGA Championship. It's both a great opportunity to get a big win at a nice tournament and great setup work for next month's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

The premier group for the first two rounds is obviously Tiger Woods playing with last year's winner here, Bryson DeChambeau, as well as 2010 winner, Justin Rose. That group will go at 8:26 a.m. on Thursday morning before flipping to the afternoon on Friday.

That's not the only mega pairing either as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will also be together. They'll go early on Thursday and late on Friday.

I'm not a huge fan of these superstar-laden groups because I think it takes away from the rest of the event and puts six or nine guys in a tough spot to perform, but it certainly makes for compelling television and generates fan interest.

Interestingly, this tournament has seen some lower-ranked players win over the last few years, despite the fact that it almost always has a great field and is one of the premier stops on the PGA Tour. William McGirt and David Lingmerth are two of your last four winners. Jason Dufner is another. Additionally, four of the last five editions have gone to a playoff so we could be in for some extra drama on Sunday.

But first, here are the key Thursday tee times for the Memorial at Muirfield Village in Round 1.

Memorial Tournament -- Round 1 tee times

8:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas (No. 10)

8:26 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau (No. 10)

8:37 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox (No. 1)

12:54 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay (No. 1)

1:05 p.m. -- Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott (No. 1)

1:16 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler (No. 1)

All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.

Round 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio