2019 Memorial Tournament tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 2 on Friday
Big Cat will try to keep cruising on Friday at Muirfield Village
After shooting a 2-under 70 with three late birdies in Round 1 on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods will have to wait a while before teeing it up for Round 2. He'll again be paired with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose on Friday afternoon as he looks to win this golf tournament for a record sixth time in his career.
Before the Woods crew gets cranking alongside a mega-threesome of Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, three other guys who are in the thick of the tournament will tee off early. Rickie Fowler (-3), Phil Mickelson (-2) and Matt Kuchar (+1) will headline the early groups.
Muirfield Village looked pristine on Thursday, and with Spieth (-6) near the lead and Woods chasing, I'm sure there will be more fireworks over the second day of play in Dublin, Ohio, before everybody's attention turns to Pebble Beach and the U.S. Open two weeks from today.
Memorial Tournament -- Round 2 tee times
All times Eastern
- 8:04 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay (No. 10)
- 8:15 a.m. -- Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott (No. 10)
- 8:26 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler (No. 10)
- 1:05 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas (No. 1)
- 1:16 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau (No. 1)
- 1:27 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Knox (No. 10)
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Memorial Tournament leaderboard, Round 1
Breaking down everything you need to know from the first round off the Memorial
-
How to watch the 2019 Memorial Tourn.
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Memorial Tournament live this week
-
Phil Mickelson switches to two drivers
Lefty takes to Instagram in hilarious fashion ahead of this week's tournament
-
Woods surges late in Rd. 1 at Memorial
Woods took advantage of the par 5s at Muirfield Village on Thursday
-
Memorial Round 1, Tiger Woods tee times
Big Cat gets some big names to contend with this week at Muirfield Village
-
The Memorial picks, odds
Tiger Woods headlines a big-boy field this week at Jack Nicklaus' place