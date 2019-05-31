2019 Memorial Tournament tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 3 on Saturday
Big Cat will try to get in contention on Saturday at Muirfield Village
Several big names missed the cut at this year's Memorial Tournament -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson among them -- but the ones that did stick around are almost all contending for the title at Muirfield Village.
Tiger Woods (-2) said after his round that everybody is bunched up behind the leaders, and he's in a pack that has a shot to get into contention with a solid Saturday round. Woods will play with Ryan Armour at 10:35 a.m. in Round 3, and following him we'll get pairings of Hideki Matsuyama-Haotong Li, Danny Willett-Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler-Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grill-Adam Scott and Martin Kaymer-Jordan Spieth. They'll all be chasing the final pairing of K.H. Lee-Troy Merritt.
If Thursday and Friday are any indication, we'll get loads more chaos on the weekend at this big boy event. I'm looking forward to seeing who makes a move at the top and whether any of the stars and superstars still in the event can grab a win leading into the U.S. Open in a couple of weeks.
Memorial Tournament -- Round 3 tee times
All times Eastern
- 9 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Glover
- 10:35 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour
- 11:45 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Haotong Li
- 11:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel
- 12:55 p.m. -- Austin Cook, Justin Rose
- 1:15 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
- 1:25 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:35 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:45 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer (co-leader)
- 1:55 p.m. -- K.H. Lee (co-leader), Troy Merritt (co-leader)
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
