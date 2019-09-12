2019 Military Tribute at the Greenbrier: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

The 2019-20 PGA Tour season begins this week with A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, which moved this year from its normal date in mid-summer to the fall where it opens up a stretch of 11 official PGA Tour events before the end of the calendar year.

Several rookies are making their official PGA Tour debuts, and a handful are among the favorites to win the tournament. Most notable is probably Viktor Hovland, who came into this week 14-1 to win after a spring and summer littered with big-time finishes as a non-member of this tour.

Joining Hovland in the field are names like Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman and Keegan Bradley, all of whom have multiple professional wins.

The course at the Greenbrier is one of the most interesting these guys will play this fall, and following this event should be quite enjoyable if you're into low-key events at terrific tracks.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio