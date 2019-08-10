2019 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, PGA Tour golf scores, FedEx Cup updates in Round 3
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 3 at The Northern Trust
The 2019 Northern Trust is in full swing, and while Tiger Woods will not see the weekend after withdrawing Friday citing a "mild oblique strain," the top of the leaderboard is impressive at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. Dustin Johnson (-12) and Jordan Spieth (-11) lead the pack with a bevy of big names just a couple shots away.
Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed are among those two back of Johnson, while Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are only three short of the top of the leaderboard. With the 125-man FedEx Cup field set to be cut to 70 after Sunday's action concludes, Moving Day takes on additional meaning this week. The action begins early on Golf Channel, but it really picks up from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS. Here's how you can watch Round 3 of The Northern Trust.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of The Northern Trust. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch the 2019 Northern Trust
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Northern Trust live all weekend
-
DJ grabs solo Northern Trust lead
Johnson took the solo lead over Jordan Spieth with a birdie on the final hole
-
Tiger Woods WDs from Northern Trust
Woods fired a 4-over 75 on Thursday and was likely headed for another missed cut going into...
-
Tiger, Northern Trust Round 2 tee times
Big Cat goes late and needs a good score to make the cut
-
Big names chasing lead at Northern Trust
Troy Merritt set an incredible pace early on, but big names like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy...
-
A look at the FedEx Cup Playoffs
Here's how the next three weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs could play out