2019 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, PGA Tour golf scores, FedEx Cup updates in Round 3

The 2019 Northern Trust is in full swing, and while Tiger Woods will not see the weekend after withdrawing Friday citing a "mild oblique strain," the top of the leaderboard is impressive at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. Dustin Johnson (-12) and Jordan Spieth (-11) lead the pack with a bevy of big names just a couple shots away.

Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed are among those two back of Johnson, while Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are only three short of the top of the leaderboard. With the 125-man FedEx Cup field set to be cut to 70 after Sunday's action concludes, Moving Day takes on additional meaning this week. The action begins early on Golf Channel, but it really picks up from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS. Here's how you can watch Round 3 of The Northern Trust.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of The Northern Trust. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

