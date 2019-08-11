2019 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, PGA Tour golf scores, FedEx Cup updates in Round 4

The 2019 Northern Trust is still anyone's to win entering final-round action on Sunday as low scores and an ever-changing leaderboard have been the name of the game at Liberty National Golf Club this week. Patrick Reed (-14) enters the final 18 holes up one stroke on the field, but there are a bevy of big names breathing down his back.



Two strokes behind Reed at T3 are Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm. Justin Rose sits three back at T5. Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen are four back at T8, and Dustin Johnson is five back at T10 all entering Round 4. With the 125-man FedEx Cup field set to be cut to 70 after Sunday's action concludes, Moving Day takes on additional meaning this week. The action begins early on Golf Channel, but it really picks up from 2-6 p.m. ET on CBS. Here's how you can watch Round 4 of The Northern Trust.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of The Northern Trust. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

Thanks for stopping by.