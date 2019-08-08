2019 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, FedEx Cup golf scores in Round 1

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have been retooled, and the 2019 Northern Trust kicks off the festivities on Thursday in Jersey City, New Jersey. With three weeks instead of the typical four to play, the playoffs are more fast-paced than ever before as the 2019 season draws to a close.

Tiger Woods and his ailing back will be in action along with a loaded field aiming for the lion's share of The Northern Trust's $9.25 million purse (as well as the FedEx Cup Playoffs' $15 million bonus). The 70-man field will be more-than-halved to 30 by the time The Northern Trust is over, and the trio of Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson lead the odds to come out of the month of August with the big money. Check out the full slate of Round 1 tee times.

