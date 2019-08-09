2019 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, FedEx Cup golf scores in Round 2

After Round 1 of the 2019 Northern Trust, Troy Merritt is out in front following a stunning 62. However, that's not the big news. The big news is that the golfers just beyond him are Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. Any one of them could run down Merritt in Round 2 on Friday at Liberty National Golf Club where birdies are flying and golfers are grinding to get into the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings for next week's BMW Championship.

Two golfers on the wrong side of things right now are Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. They both struggled in Round 1 and are staring up at the cut line. They will need monstrous Fridays just to see daylight on the weekend. Given the scoring and huge names at the very top, Friday should be another thrilling day of golf as we sort out who the contenders are for the first of this year's three playoff events.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of The Northern Trust.

