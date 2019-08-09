2019 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods withdraws, FedEx Cup golf scores in Round 2

After Round 1 of the 2019 Northern Trust, Troy Merritt is out in front following a stunning 62. However, that's not the big news. The big news is that Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the event with an oblique strain. Woods went out and posted a 75 on Thursday, and he looked rough doing it. He was noticeably bothered throughout the round, and now the remainder of his FedEx Cup is in doubt, though Woods is hopeful he will be rested and healed by next week.

Just behind Merritt are Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. Any one of them could run down the leader in Round 2 on Friday at Liberty National Golf Club where birdies are flying and golfers are grinding to get into the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings for next week's BMW Championship. Joining Woods on the wrong side of things is Phil Mickelson, who also struggled in Round 1 and will need a monstrous Friday just to see daylight on the weekend. Given the scoring and huge names at the very top, Friday should be another thrilling day of golf as we sort out who the contenders are for the first of this year's three playoff events.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of The Northern Trust.

