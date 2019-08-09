2019 Northern Trust: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, coverage, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Northern Trust live this week
Splayed against the behemoth New York City backdrop, Liberty National Golf Club is the site of a FedEx Cup Playoff event -- The Northern Trust -- for the first time since it hosted the Barclays (now this tournament) in 2013. Simply put, there will be no shortage of great viewing opportunities -- either on or off the course -- this week.
Everyone is playing, too. Even Tiger Woods for just the second time in a non-major since March, though he has not gotten off to a hot start. Neither has Phil Mickelson for that matter.
With just seven rounds standing between these 125 golfers and East Lake at the end of August, hay will have to be made to get in position for the top 30 cut after next week's BMW Championship. Joining Woods are tournament favorites Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, fresh off their bout in Memphis at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational a few weeks ago. They're joined atop the favorites list by Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action over the remaining three days.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Tiger, Northern Trust Round 2 tee times
Big Cat goes late and needs a good score to make the cut
-
Big names chasing lead at Northern Trust
Troy Merritt set an incredible pace early on, but big names like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy...
-
A look at the FedEx Cup Playoffs
Here's how the next three weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs could play out
-
Tiger labors to 75 at Liberty National
Big Cat was not prowling at Liberty National on Thursday
-
Tiger, Northern Trust Round 1 tee times
Big Cat will try to reestablish himself in these FedEx Cup Playoffs
-
Woods plays Round 1 without gallery
Woods didn't have the huge masses following him after heavy storms hit the area on Wednesd...