2019 Northern Trust: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, PGA Tour golf coverage, start time

Splayed against the behemoth New York City backdrop, Liberty National Golf Club is the site of a FedEx Cup Playoff event -- The Northern Trust -- for the first time since it hosted the Barclays (now this tournament) in 2013. Simply put, there will be no shortage of great viewing opportunities -- either on or off the course -- this week.

Everyone is playing, too ... well, at least they did for a bit. Tiger Woods withdrew -- before he could begin Friday's round -- with a mild oblique strain. Regardless, the top of the leaderboard is impressive with Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth on top entering Saturday's action.

With just six rounds standing between these 125 golfers and East Lake at the end of August, hay will have to be made to get in position for the top 30 cut after next week's BMW Championship. Tournament favorites Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, fresh off their bout in Memphis at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational a few weeks ago, are also in contention. They're joined atop the favorites list by Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action over the remaining two days.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio