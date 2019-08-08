2019 Northern Trust tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 2 on Friday
Big Cat goes late and needs a good score to make the cut
Troy Merritt's 62 in Round 1 was impressive and leads the 2019 Northern Trust by a stroke over Dustin Johnson. If he's caught on Friday, though, that golfer is likely to come out of one of the big-time feature groups (listed below).
Golfers at Liberty National Golf Club are playing in order of their FedEx Cup ranking over the first two rounds, which leads to some monster trios. Tiger Woods, J.T. Poston and Scott Piercy are obviously a headliner, but they aren't the only headliner.
We'll get Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and several other huge names early in the day on Friday as everybody chases Merritt against the skyline of stunning New York City.
The Northern Trust -- Round 2 tee times
All times Eastern
- 7:21 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff (No. 10)
- 7:54 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10)
- 8:05 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler (No. 10)
- 8:16 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay (No. 10)
- 12:33 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, J.T. Poston, Scott Piercy (No. 1)
- 12:55 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner (No. 10)
- 12:55 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm (No. 1)
- 1:06 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar (No. 1)
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
