2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The European Tour's second leg of the desert swing tees off this week with a star-studded field at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which gets underway Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET. Some of the world's top ranked golfers from the PGA and European tours will compete at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic as the Vegas favorite at 9-1, while Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood all sit at 14-1 in the latest 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic odds. Meanwhile, defending champion Haotong Li is going off at 33-1. Before locking in any 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic picks of your own, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the field for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2019 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Henrik Stenson, a former champion and one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top five.

Stenson is coming off a disappointing T-72 finish at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Although he earned a top-10 finish at this event last year, he's only finished inside the top 10 once in his past 13 official events. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2019 field.

Another surprise: Shane Lowry, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Lowry kicked off his season with an impressive wire-to-wire victory at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He shot four rounds under par on his way to a score of 18-under, which helped him secure his first win since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Omega Dubai Desert Classic projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Louis Oosthuizen 14-1

Sergio Garcia 14-1

Tommy Fleetwood 14-1

Henrik Stenson 16-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 16-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 22-1

Tyrrell Hatton 22-1

Thomas Pieters 25-1

Joost Luiten 28-1

Ian Poulter 33-1

Haotong Li 33-1

Matt Wallace 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Tom Lewis 33-1