2019 Open Championship: Kyle Stanley gets grief for not yelling 'fore' before shot hits caddie's mother

American golfer Kyle Stanley is being criticized for failing to yell 'fore' after hitting a wayward drive in his second round at the 2019 Open Championship. The mistake resulted in the mother of his playing partner's caddie getting hit with the ball.

The caddie's mother was unharmed, but the incident has people concerned that his habit could injure someone in the future. Robert MacIntyre was not happy that Stanley did not send out the warning. According to the Scotsman, the golfer also did not warn the crowd on the 14th hole and hit a marshal.

"My playing partner doesn't shout 'Fore', his ball goes into the crowd, we're shouting 'Fore' as the ball is coming into the crowd. He's just standing watching it. And people didn't have enough time to react when we shouted. It hit Greg's mum. So I told him how it was. I said I wasn't happy – and he didn't really like my response. He's the only one I've seen do that. It was straight into the crowd. It was into the crowd from the word go. And we're expecting him to shout fore. She's all right, I think, but it's not what you want."

Stanley had his own side of the story and defended his actions. He said people around the tee box yelled 'fore' so he felt he did not need to yell it as well.

Reporters were criticizing the golfer for not apologizing to the caddie's mother, but Stanley rebutted saying he made sure everyone was unhurt and he was not aware that he had hit anyone.

There is no video evidence to prove it either way, but Stanley insists that everyone knew the ball was coming and that the hit came from a bounce and not from mid-air. Stanley called the whole situation a "nonissue" and added that what happened was unfortunate and that he never intended to hurt anyone.

The PGA Tour has addressed the possibility of spectators safety in the past with warnings to players on what to do to help prevent any incident.