2019 Open Championship: Phil Mickelson looks for edge losing 15 pounds after six-day fast

Phil Mickelson has now tried everything in an attempt to contend for his first major in three years. Mickelson doesn't have a top 10 at a major since nearly winning the Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2016 and has floundered on the PGA Tour since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Lefty doesn't have a top 10 anywhere since that victory and hasn't been competitive whatsoever at the first three majors of the season. He's missed three of his last four cuts on the PGA Tour. So now he's turned to ... fasting (?) in front of the Open at Royal Portrush.

Mickelson said on Sunday that he went on a six-day fast in which he lost 15 pounds to try and prepare himself for the rigors of another major championship week. At age 49, every bit counts, I suppose.

"The last 10 days I've done what I call a hard reset to change and try to make things better. I've lost 15 pounds. I've done a six-day fast with water and a special coffee blend for wellness and went on a bit of a retreat. ... I don't know if it's going to help me play better, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes to try to get my best back."

Let’s get real for a minute. I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right. I’ll have more Phireside chats soon as well as a fun new series too. Until then, HIT 💣’s pic.twitter.com/QrqUpThEeV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 14, 2019

If anyone else threw this out there, I might think it was odd or even bizarre. It's very on brand for Mickelson, though. And who knows, maybe it will help. It can't hurt. Not only does Mickelson not have a top 10 since that runner up at Troon, he only has one top 20 -- a not-that-competitive T18 at the Masters this year. He's been almost nonexistent at the last two Opens.

Not that we should expect that much different from a nearly-50-year-old. Only one golfer -- Julio Boros at age 48 -- has won a major past the age of 46. Any major Mickelson wins now would make him the oldest ever by a pretty healthy margin. And while I do still expect that we'll see a competitive Lefty as he ages, I don't know that we'll ever see him raise a trophy again. But at least we know he's fit enough to do so if it does happen at some point!