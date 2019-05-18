2019 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Round 3 highlights Saturday

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- With 36 holes in the books at the 101st PGA Championship, we seem to have a good idea how the second major of the 2019 season will transpire. Brooks Koepka will remain atop the leaderboard as some of the best golfers in the world hope he stumbles enough for them to have a crack at making a run and competing for the Wanamaker Trophy by the time action concludes on Sunday. We will get our first glimpse at that effort during Round 3 on Saturday from Bethpage Black.

Jordan Spieth is seven shots back of Koepka but perhaps best positioned to make a run as he's playing his best golf of the campaign thus far. Spieth, a three-time major winner, is looking to compete the career slam with a PGA Championship victory, but Koepka and his stellar play is going to make that a difficult feat. Adam Scott is right alongside Spieth, and Dustin Johnson is one shot back of them. We could list other stars at 2 under, but when you're reminded that means they are 10 back of Koepka, well, they probably need more than luck on their side Saturday.

