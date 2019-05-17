2019 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Friday
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 2 of the 101st PGA Championship
FARMINGDALE, NY -- Round 2 of the 101st PGA Championship opens Friday with Brooks Koepka atop the leaderboard, one stroke up on Danny Lee after Koepka shot an astonishing 7-under 63 to begin play at Bethpage Black. We won't see what Koepka backs it up with until the afternoon, however, as he goes late in the day while Lee has a morning tee time.
Tommy Fleetwood, who trails Koepka by four, will also go in the afternoon as he searches for the first major win of his career. Tiger Woods, who shot a 2-over 72 in Round 1, will again play with Koepka; he will certainly need to shoot something well under par to get back in this tournament. Earlier on in the day, we'll see a host of golfers at 1 under, including Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day. Those guys will have an opportunity to apply a little pressure to Koepka before his afternoon tee time. No word on whether or not he'll even feel it
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the 101st PGA Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
