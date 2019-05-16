2019 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Thursday
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 101st PGA Championship
FARMINGDALE, NY -- The 2019 PGA Championship kicks off early Thursday morning with a massive field looking to claim the second major of the season. There are obvious favorites like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who could storm the top of the leaderboard in Round 1, but the great thing about the first 18 holes at a golf event is that the lead is completely up for grabs.
Woods is looking to do the unthinkable ... one month after doing the unthinkable in winning the 2019 Masters ... and capture back-to-back majors, becoming the first man since Jack Nicklaus to win the Masters and PGA Championship in the same season since 1975. Jordan Spieth is hoping to exorcise some demons and bounce back from a rough season to complete the career grand slam. And there's a bevy of top-tier golfers still looking to win their first major at Bethpage Black.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 101st PGA Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
2019 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every single moment of the 101th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
How to watch PGA Live on Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Bethpage Black on Thursday
-
PGA, Tiger tee times for Bethpage
Big Cat will begin his play at Bethpage Black alaongside two other recent major champions
-
Nine who can win the PGA Championship
From Brooks Koepka to Rickie Fowler, who will take the 101st PGA Championship?
-
Odds for the 2019 PGA Championship
Not much has changed to the PGA Championship odds since Big Cat won the Masters
-
2019 PGA Championship expert picks
Will Rory McIlroy get it done? Is it possible for Tiger Woods to actually win another green...