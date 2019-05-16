2019 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Thursday

FARMINGDALE, NY -- The 2019 PGA Championship kicks off early Thursday morning with a massive field looking to claim the second major of the season. There are obvious favorites like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who could storm the top of the leaderboard in Round 1, but the great thing about the first 18 holes at a golf event is that the lead is completely up for grabs.

Woods is looking to do the unthinkable ... one month after doing the unthinkable in winning the 2019 Masters ... and capture back-to-back majors, becoming the first man since Jack Nicklaus to win the Masters and PGA Championship in the same season since 1975. Jordan Spieth is hoping to exorcise some demons and bounce back from a rough season to complete the career grand slam. And there's a bevy of top-tier golfers still looking to win their first major at Bethpage Black.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 101st PGA Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.