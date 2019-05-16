2019 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, coverage Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Bethpage Black on Thursday
Do you feel it? Can you smell it? The 2019 PGA Championship has arrived, and four days of pristine golf are ahead at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. With a loaded 156-man field set to go Thursday morning, Round 1 action is going to kick into gear early and roll on through the early evening.
Tiger Woods is looking to win his second straight major after a shocking win at the 2019 Masters, and he's set to begin action on Thursday despite taking Wednesday completely off as a rest day. If Woods can start out strong, anything is possible as the action continues at Bethpage over the next few days.
Best of all, CBS Sports and TNT will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week at the PGA Championship. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channels and follow your favorite holes throughout the entire tournament.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, May 16
Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 1-7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS
