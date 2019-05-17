2019 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, coverage Friday

The field got off to a rough start at the 101st PGA Championship, and with 18 holes in the books, Brooks Koepka sits atop the leaderboard after posting a course-record 7-under 63 to open play at Bethpage Black. But if you have ever watched major championship golf, you know all too well that a Round 1 lead can quickly dissipate. Koepka, the defending champion at this event, is hoping that is not the case, and he will go out in the afternoon looking to increase his advantage.

Koepka will take the course later in the day alongside Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods, both of whom battled for the 2019 Masters title that Woods eventually won but are now facing off with the cut line on Friday. With Woods not having played a round of competitive golf between the Masters and PGA Championship, it makes sense for him to be a bit rusty, though perhaps that game plan was not the best one to put in play affter all.

The good news is that you will be able to see Woods, Molinari, Koepka and the rest of the field play plenty of golf on Friday as CBS Sports and TNT will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week at the PGA Championship. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channels and follow your favorite holes throughout the entire tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, May 17



Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 7:50 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 7:50 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Rahm / D. Johnson / Spieth ... Fowler / Watson / Rose



Featured Group 2: 8:10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

McIlroy / Mickelson / Day ... Koepka / Molinari / Woods



Featured Holes 16-18: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 1-7:30 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS