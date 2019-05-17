2019 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, coverage Friday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Bethpage Black on Friday
The field got off to a rough start at the 101st PGA Championship, and with 18 holes in the books, Brooks Koepka sits atop the leaderboard after posting a course-record 7-under 63 to open play at Bethpage Black. But if you have ever watched major championship golf, you know all too well that a Round 1 lead can quickly dissipate. Koepka, the defending champion at this event, is hoping that is not the case, and he will go out in the afternoon looking to increase his advantage.
Koepka will take the course later in the day alongside Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods, both of whom battled for the 2019 Masters title that Woods eventually won but are now facing off with the cut line on Friday. With Woods not having played a round of competitive golf between the Masters and PGA Championship, it makes sense for him to be a bit rusty, though perhaps that game plan was not the best one to put in play affter all.
The good news is that you will be able to see Woods, Molinari, Koepka and the rest of the field play plenty of golf on Friday as CBS Sports and TNT will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week at the PGA Championship. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channels and follow your favorite holes throughout the entire tournament.
All times Eastern
Round 2 -- Friday, May 17
Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 7:50 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 7:50 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
Rahm / D. Johnson / Spieth ... Fowler / Watson / Rose
- Featured Group 2: 8:10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
McIlroy / Mickelson / Day ... Koepka / Molinari / Woods
- Featured Holes 16-18: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 1-7:30 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS
-
PGA Championship leaderboard, Round 2
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 2 of the 101st PGA Championship
-
2019 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every single moment of the 101th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
Friday tee times at PGA Championship
The leader will go off in Tiger Woods' group ... it just isn't Tiger himself
-
Nine thoughts on Round 1 of the PGA
A group that includes several former major winners is just six strokes back of the lead
-
Breakdown after Rd 1 of PGA Championship
Breaking down the leaderboard after Round 1 of the 101st PGA Championship
-
How to watch PGA Live on Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Bethpage Black on Thursday